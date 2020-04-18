Coronavirus Response

U.S. Marshals arrest Wilkes-Barre shooting suspect in Scranton

McLean Street Crime Scene

Police investigate a reported shooting on McLean Street in Wilkes-Barre Saturday night.

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The U.S. Marshals Task Force announced Friday night that they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

It all stems from an incident earlier this month on McLean Street where a woman was taken to the hospital after being shot.

Friday, Marshals say they arrested 21-year-old Damel Latiek Wright of Scranton.

After the shooting, a warrant was issued for Wright.

Marshals checked a home on Mary Street in Scranton and Wright was taken into custody without incident.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, among other offenses.

