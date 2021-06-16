U.S. Marshals arrest a man in Wilkes-Barre Township for a New Jersey homicide

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A man was arrested in Wilkes-Barre Township after police say he fled the scene of a fatal shooting in New Jersey.

According to law enforcement, the Elizabeth Police Department responded to a shooting on April 26.

A warrant was sent charging Michael Rogers, a 23-year-old from Elizabeth, New Jersey with homicide.

Attempts to find Rogers in Elizabeth were unsuccessful and the U. S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to find him.

The investigation revealed that Rogers fled to Luzerne County. He was apprehended around 6 a.m. Tuesday, in the 200 block of Indian Creek Road in Wilkes-Barre Township.

He was detained at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility to await extradition to New Jersey.