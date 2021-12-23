U.S Marshal captures man wanted on charges of sex assault, kidnapping

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S Marshal confirms with Eyewitness News John Vincent Watson, wanted on kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, has been captured in Ohio.

According to U.S Marshal Martin Pane, Watson was found and arrested in Cleveland by the Marshal Fugitive Task Force Thursday morning.

Officials said Watson, 45, is alleged to have held a girl captive for three days in October, taking her to a Luzerne Borough apartment and two hotels, where the alleged abuse took place.

Investigators stated on Oct. 25, Watson left a Plains hotel room and the victim was able to call 911. She was rescued by Plains Township police.

