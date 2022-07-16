EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Three numbers, 9-8-8 can save your life. Across the United States, 9-8-8 has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the national suicide prevention lifeline.

When people call, text, or chat 9-8-8, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing national suicide prevention lifeline network. These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary.

The current lifeline phone number 1-800-273-8255 will always remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, even with the launch of 9-8-8.

The lifeline’s network of over 200 crisis centers has been in operation since 2005 with numerous studies showing that callers feel less suicidal, less depressed, less overwhelmed, and more hopeful after speaking with a lifeline counselor.

9-8-8 will always be there for those who need it.