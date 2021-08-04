Carbondale man pleads guilty to child sex charges

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that a Carbondale man has pled guilty to traveling to New York with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with children.

According to the news release, 51-year-old James Obelkevich admitted to exchanging sexually explicit messages on social media with an undercover officer posing as a mother of two girls in the summer of 2019 through spring 2020. In the messages, Obelkevich expressed a desire to engage in sexually explicit conduct with the children, the release stated.

Futher, the attorney’s office says that Obelkevich traveled to Binghamton, New York on March 11, 2020 to meet up with the children and engage in sexual conduct with the two girls.

After arriving to the meeting location in Binghamton, police arrested Obelkevich, the release states. Obelkevich could face up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least 5 years.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 8, 2021.