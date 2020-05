EAST PENN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The autopsy results are in for a two-year-old who was killed in Carbon County on Sunday.

The coroner’s office told us the toddler, Christian Zawoiski, died from a gunshot wound to the head.



It happened along Laurel Spring Road in East Penn Township. The child was taken to St. Luke’s in Lehighton, where he later died.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death.