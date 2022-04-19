EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Wyoming County and Bradford County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 for the Monday, April 18 drawing.

Both tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-33-55-59-62, and the red Powerball® in 18 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding.

Bluhm’s Shopping Center, Route 6 in Laceyville, and Dandy Mini Mart, 44 Golden Mile Road in Towanda, earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.