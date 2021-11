SUSQUEHANNA DEPOT, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire official at the scene says the call for a structure fire came in around noon on Wednesday where two women were taken to the hospital and two pets died.





Officials tell Eyewitness News that three people got out safe, but there were two females taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. A bird and a dog died in the fire. Firefighters said the house is a total loss.