Two Williamsport men arrested on drug charges

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, police and the Lycoming County Narcotics Unit arrested two Williamsport men in after police witnessed a drug transaction, the Lycoming County District Attorney says.

The narcotics unit obtained a search warrant on a suspect’s residence on Jerome Avenue and were able to find 28 grams of crack cocaine, 100 MDMA (Ecstasy) tablets, marijuana packaged and disguised as legal dispensary marijuana and $5000 cash, according to the DA.

The DA says police and the narcotics unit continued the investigation on West 4th Street where they arrested two Williamsport residents who were alleged suppliers.

They uncovered approximately 1,000 grams of cocaine, an illegal gun in a safe, 10 grams of MDMA and $6,500 cash, according to the DA.

William Thomas, 37, and Ocufi Lawrence, 42, were arrested on drug charges and committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail, the DA says.