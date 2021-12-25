Two-vehicle crash leaves three people dead

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A two-car crash in Carbon County kills two drivers and one passenger.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred in Penn Forest Township Friday, December 24th at 7: 27 p.m.

Officials say Troopers responded to the scene and discovered that all persons involved in the crash were deceased.

According to Troopers, the driver of one vehicle was a male, age 30. The second vehicle the driver was a 17-year-old male. The age of the passenger is unknown at this time.

There is no word at this time on what caused the crash. State Police are continuing an investgation.

This is an ongoing story we will give more information as it is released.