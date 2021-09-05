Two-vehicle crash leaves three injured

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A crash in Shavertown left three injured early Sunday afternoon.

Shavertown Fire Department Units responded to the crash on Route 309 in front of the Car Max used car lot in the Shavertown section of Kingston Township

According to a witness, a blue sedan, southbound at the time, crossed both northbound lanes and collided with a northbound black pickup truck.





Shavertown Firefighters had to free one of the injured with hydraulic tools used to pop open the doors to the Sedan.

A third car in the used car lot was damaged in the collision.

Kingston Township Police are investigating what caused the crash.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.