WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were called to a crash between two vehicles in Williamsport, Tuesday evening.

According to law enforcement, two vehicles collided near the intersection of West Third and Park Streets. Police say the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.







One vehicle was towed away and one person was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. Both vehicles have moved and the scene of the crash is now cleared.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash as this is a developing story.