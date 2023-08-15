WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two teens were stuck in a storm drain in Wilkes-Barre Township and have been rescued Tuesday afternoon.

According to crews on the scene, two teens a 13 and 14 year old, were rescued from a storm drain on Hemlock Road.

Police stated the two teens went into the drain around 12:00 p.m. and spent a few hours inside the drain, desperate to get out. The two then started yelling for help.

Eventually, they were heard and rescued by the local fire department around 3:00 p.m.

Investigators tell 28/2 News this was an innocent act from children who were curious and wanted to explore.