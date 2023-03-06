PERRY TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police report two teens have died after a multi-vehicle crash occurred Monday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 6:55 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a two-car crash on Route 104 in Snyder County.

Police say a car driven by a 17-year-old crossed over the double yellow center dividing lines into the path of another car. The second car impacted the first on the right side near the passenger seat causing extensive damage, stated PSP.

The 17-year-old driver, and a 14-year-old passenger, died due to the injuries they sustained in the crash.

State police are continuing to investigate the crash.