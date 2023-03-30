FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash occurred Thursday morning on I-476 that sent two women to the hospital, with one flown by helicopter.

Crews responded to a crash on Interstate 476 mile marker 77.2 around 6:35 a.m. in Franklin Township, Carbon County.

According to Pocono State Trooper Corporal Saldibar, one car with two women inside hit the guardrail and rolled over.

One person was flown from the scene and another was driven to the hospital, PSP stated. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.