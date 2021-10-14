Two taken to hospital after head-on crash in Columbia County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is working to guarantee the well-being of our nation's children.

Senator Bob Casey met with some community leaders today at the United Way offices in Scranton to talk about his Five Freedoms for American Children initiative. He says the mission is to bring the five freedoms into the lives of every child in the United States.

The five freedoms are: to be healthy, to be economically secure, to learn, freedom from hunger, and to be safe from harm.

"So if we want a stronger nation, we got to invest in our children and try to make them have more opportunities for freedom itself. I think freedom itself is at risk when you don't have the economic stability that some of these policies can bring about," Casey said.

Senator Casey says the mission is an investment in our children's future and will help them achieve their maximum potential.