Two taken to hospital after head-on crash in Columbia County

News

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people sustained suspected serious injuries after a head-on collision in Columbia County Thursday afternoon.

According to PSP Bloomsburg, one driver was traveling west on Wilburton Road around a curve when they crossed the line and hit another driver head-on just after 4:30 p.m.

Police say visibility was limited while traveling west due to the setting sun. Both were removed from their vehicles and taken to Geisinger Danville. One driver was life-flighted to the hospital.

