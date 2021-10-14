Two taken to hospital after head-on crash in Columbia County

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people sustained suspected serious injuries after a head-on collision in Columbia County Thursday afternoon.
According to PSP Bloomsburg, one driver was traveling west on Wilburton Road around a curve when they crossed the line and hit another driver head-on just after 4:30 p.m.
Police say visibility was limited while traveling west due to the setting sun. Both were removed from their vehicles and taken to Geisinger Danville. One driver was life-flighted to the hospital.