Two suspects arrested, charged with dozens of offenses after Wilkes-Barre police chase

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say they have arrested two out of the three suspects involved in a robbery and have charged them with over two dozen offenses.

Officials say they responded to George Avenue for a reported armed home invasion. As they arrived, officers say a vehicle matching the description of the report sped past.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, they say it led them on a pursuit through the city. According to the paperwork, the vehicle eventually stopped and three males fled on foot.

Hassan Jones and Mohammed Thiero were arrested by police officers while the third suspect fled the scene.

Police say the victim of the robbery stated he found three males in his home wearing hoodies and face masks. The victim claims they attacked him, grabbed a shoulder bag and fled. He says he attempted to run after them but one of the males pulled and fired a handgun at the victim.

Jones and Thiero are now facing a combined 26 charges. An investigation is ongoing to identify the third suspect.