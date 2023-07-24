WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming Valley Mall is now hosting two more businesses under its roof.

According to the Wyoming Valley Mall, Sword and Stone, formed in 2020 as a retail store that features in-store gaming, moved into the mall in the former GAP space between Champs and Finish Line.

Ryan Cerulli, the owner of Sword and Stone, wanted to create a place one can get their games and play them with others too, Wyoming Valley Mall explained.

Along with games sold in-store, The Wyoming Valley Mall tells 28/22 News Sword and Stone also offers novelty items, anime-related memorabilia, Gundam models, and more per request of popular items.

Royal Prestige, a deluxe kitchen showroom, also relocated to the Center Court near Cinnabon in the Wyoming Valley Mall.

The retailer reportedly offers cookware, knives, pressure cookers, tableware, and more.