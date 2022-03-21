PHILADELPHIA, PHILADELPHIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were among three people killed in a crash along I-95.

The crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. near the Broad Street exit in South Philadelphia. According to officials, the troopers were conducting a traffic stop when a car struck and killed them. A civilian was also pronounced dead at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY – The Pennsylvania State Police confirms two Troopers and a civilian were struck and killed on I-95 South in the area of milepost 18 in Philadelphia City at approx. 12:40 a.m. More information to follow. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 21, 2022

An escort was provided for the bodies of the fallen troopers as they were taken to the medical examiner’s office. All lanes on I-95 remain shut down and drivers are being advised to seek other routes. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“This tragedy is a reminder that our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day, and we Pennsylvanians are grateful for the men and women who protect us and our communities. Frances and I are praying for the loved ones of these courageous troopers, the civilian they were assisting and for the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Governor Tom Wolf in a statement.