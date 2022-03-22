TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police investigated a crash that occurred Saturday night in Tobyhanna that left two siblings, a 20-year-old and 12-year-old dead.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police, the crash occurred Saturday just before 5:00 p.m. on Route 611 near Main Street in Tobyhanna.

Once arriving on the scene police say they found the driver of a Hyundai involved in the crash, Jovany Briceno, 18, from Tobyhanna, sitting on the side after being extricated by witnesses.

Investigators say a passenger of the Hyundai, Victor Liriano, 20, of Tobyhanna had been ejected in the crash. His siblings, a 17-year-old female, and a 12-year-old male were trapped inside the vehicle.

An investigation was conducted and officers determined the Hyundai crossed the center line hitting a tractor-trailer driven by Martin Tyther, 56, of Collegeville.

Police say upon impact the tractor-trailer caused the Hyundai to split in half, ejecting Liriano and trapping the two siblings.

Liriano and the 12-year-old male were pronounced dead due to the crash.

The 17-year-old passenger is still in the ICU, there is no update on her condition at this time. Briceno has been released from the hospital, Tyther was uninjured.

Officials say at the time of the incident the area was experiencing heavy precipitation with limited visibility.

The crash is being reconstructed by the Pocono Mountain Regional Police to determine the cause and contributing factors of the crash.