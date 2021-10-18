Two shootings hours apart keep police busy in Sunbury

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Gunfire rings out, twice on the same day and on the same street. It happened in Sunbury, now two people are in custody, and police are searching for another suspect.

Gunfire broke out yesterday afternoon in the 500 block of North 7 Street here in Sunbury. While police were investigating, another shooting happened on the very next block.

“It was just a coincidence that we happened to up there in the area,” explained Chief Bradley Hare, Sunbury Police Department

Police say the first shooting happened in the 500 block of North 7th street around 4:00 p.m.

“Upon investigation, we ended up finding what we believed to be the crime scene in an unnamed alley in the back,” said Chief Hare.

Several shell casings were scattered along this side street. A young male dressed in a black hoodie and white pants was seen on neighborhood surveillance cameras fleeing the scene.





While investigating the first shooting, more shots were fired in the 600 block on North 7 Street.

“Basically, a neighbor dispute got out of hand with two people drawing guns on each other. Those two suspects were apprehended, taken into custody, charged accordingly, and taken to Northumberland County Jail,” Chief Hare said.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or property damage in either incident. A neighbor, who asked to stay anonymous, was home during both shootings.

“I was just sitting down on the couch and I hear at least 3 gunshots go off and then maybe 2 or 3 right afterward. It was kind of like a hesitation,” said the neighbor.







Normally a quiet street, the neighbor says it was frightening having two incidents hit this close to home.

“Yes, it was very shocking to us. You know broad daylight and yeah, it’s a little freaky,” the neighbor said.

Police say there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information about the first shooting is asked to reach out to the Sunbury Police Department at 570-286-4584