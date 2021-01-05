Two sentenced in 2018 murder of confidential informant

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell tells Eyewitness News that Melinda Palermo and Kevin Weeks received sentences of 15-40 years in prison for their role in the 2018 homicide of confidential informant Nina Gatto.

It was April 20, inside an apartment in Scranton’s Bangor Heights Development, where police say Nina Gatto was killed.

Cornelius Mapson got life behind bars in August for his involvement.

Detectives say the three suspects tried to make Gatto’s death look like an accidental drug overdose but they believe Cornelius Mapson actually smothered her to death.

“I am pleased with the results of the sentencing. I hope this sends a clear message that anyone who threatens an informant will be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” said Powell.