NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in Luzerne County.

At 1:45 a.m., the Nanticoke Fire Department was dispatched to a two-car crash in the 500 block of E Main Street early Saturday morning, according to their Facebook page.

Officials said one person was entrapped in the car upon their arrival but was quickly extricated. The other driver was able to free himself.

Authorities said that both victims were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Nanticoke City Police Department is currently investigating the situation.