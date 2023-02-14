WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where two people were taken to the hospital after a truck crashed on Interstate 81.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 3:30 p.m., troopers were called to investigate a crash on Interstate 81 in West Mahanoy Township.

Police say a 2017 truck, owned by Transport Services, was driving along I-81 when it left the southbound lanes and went through the center median across the northbound lanes before going over an embankment.

A 54-year-old man, who was driving the truck, and a 31-year-old woman in the passenger seat were taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Leigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest near Allentown for medical attention.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300.