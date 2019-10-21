Two schools receive safety grants in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two local schools will now be able to advance their security.

St. John Neumman Regional and East Lycoming School were awarded a combined $74,000 safety grant. The money will be used to purchase new security equipment.

Officials at St. John Neumman Regional School say they will be updating their cameras and security for their two buildings as well as a new communication system.

This system will allow teachers to quickly call for aid if there is an emergency.

Officials say they plan to install the new equipment in the schools as soon as possible.