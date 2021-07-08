Two roads to be renamed after President Biden in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – Officials in the Electric City plan to re-name two roadways after President Biden.

Many people who live in Scranton or shop in the downtown area know where Spruce Street is. It is home to a lot of small businesses. Now some of those businesses could be faced with making some changes.

Customers will have to remember that their favorite coffee shop or clothing store did not move, the address has just been changed to “Biden Street.”

Scranton City Council unanimously approved the renaming of Spruce Street and the Central Scranton Expressway Tuesday night.

The expressway will be named “President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Expressway” or Biden expressway for short.

Which leads right into the downtown area on Spruce street.

Eyewitness News spoke with business owners, like Northern Light Espresso Bar and Cafe owner Jennifer Saunders, about the change and how it will affect them in the coming weeks.

“The business address as far as, letterhead, business cards, vendors, changing that address. Those are the initial things that come to mind. I think the actual naming of the street is a street.”

There will be two more votes by the city council in the coming weeks to finalize the ordinance. They will have to approve the cost of new city street signs, which will be made by the city’s DPW workers in addition to working with PennDOT to change signs on interstate 81.