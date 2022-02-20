Two residents flown to hospital from Monroe County

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were flown to the hospital from a community in the Poconos this morning.

Pocono Regional Police told Eyewitness News they responded to a home on Winona Drive in the Arrowhead Lakes Community.

Police say two people inside the home were alive but needed medical attention. They were taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest.

Police have not given any information on the patients’ condition or why they were flown.

Eyewitness News will provide updates when information is made available.