POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday evening, multiple crews responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of Route 611 and Route 715, in Pocono Township.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Township Police Department, and multiple Emergency Medical Services were called to a fatal crash.

511PA.com

Monroe County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News there were two injured in the crash and two fatalities. There were also reportedly multiple entrapments as a result of the crash.

The Monroe County Coroner and Pocono Township Fire Chief are still on scene at this time.

This is an ongoing story and Eyewitness News will provide updates as they become available.