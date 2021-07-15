Two Pottsville fire companies to merge

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two fire companies in Schuylkill County are merging together to better serve the area.

According to a release sent on Thursday, Mount Carbon Fire Company No. 1 and American Hose Company No. 2 will merge as American Hose Company No. 2.

In the release, president of the Mount Carbon Fire Company No. 1, Mike Miller, states that there were several reasons to complete the merger.

“When you read news stories from across Pennsylvania and you learn how many Fire-Rescue and EMS organizations are having difficulties especially with funding their operations and staffing apparatus for emergency calls, it made sense for both of us to work together and form this new organization.” Mike Miller, president of the Mount Carbon Fire Company No. 1

The new American Hose Company No. 2 will have approximately 50 volunteer members operating out of two stations, one in Pottsville and one in Mount Carbon Borough.

Their coverage areas will remain the same.