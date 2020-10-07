Two positive COVID-19 cases close Stroudsburg elementary school

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two positive COVID-19 cases in the Stroudsburg School District leaves an elementary school closed through October 11.

B.F. Morey Elementary School learned of the positive COVID-19 tests on October 6, according the school’s Facebook page. The post says the school is working with local health officials to follow the recommendations by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The elementary school is closed through October 11. While the building is closed, school officials will work to sanitize the building.

Students and staff will conduct their days remotely. All students will learn virtually, and in-person instruction will resume on October 12 for students with the last names A-K.