Two plow trucks catch fire in Pike County

DINGMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to two separate plow truck fires in Pike County.

The department says they were alerted to the first fire on Gold Key Road at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Units arrived and the crew worked to extinguish the truck as it was already well involved. No injuries were reported for the incident and firefighters say the cause was mechanical in nature.





Courtesy: Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Dept.

The second fire was on Wild Meadow Drive in Sunrise Lake. When crews arrived, similar to the first scene, the truck was engulfed. The cause was also determined to be a mechanical failure and no injuries were reported.





Courtesy: Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department

In their post to Facebook, the volunteer fire department said plow truck fires are becoming a ‘yearly tradition’.