Two people sentenced to over 4 years in prison for having over 100 marijuana plants

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been sentenced to over four years in prison for their involvement in a marijuana growing operation.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, James Burrous, 47, of Tioga County, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Gurganus said Burrous was in possession of more than 100 marijuana plants which he intended to distribute. Police say when they executed a search warrant on Burrous’ home in February of 2017, other drugs were found such as Dimethyltryptamine or ‘DMT” and Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, also known as ‘LSD.’

Officials say Burrous’ co-defendant, Zack Boyer, 37, also from Tioga County was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for conspiring with Burrous to make and distribute controlled substances.