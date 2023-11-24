HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) reported two people, a man and a woman, missing from Honesdale.

Troopers from PSP-Honesdale are searching for 90-year-old Victor Falvo and 87-year-old, Delores Falvo.

Victor is described as a white man around 6’0″ tall, 150 lbs., with white hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown hat, brown jacket, and tan pants.

Courtesy: PSP

Delores is described as a white woman standing around 5’5″ in height, 140 lbs., with brown eyes and sandy-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress with a coat and a white shirt.

Victor was seen driving a silver Subaru Legacy, with a Pennsylvania license plate, reading LKC-4668.

The Falvos were reportedly last seen in the area of Main Street in Carbondale City, Lackawanna County on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 23, around 2:00 PM.

Police believe these persons may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information on the Falvos is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the PSP-Honesdale at 570-253-7126.