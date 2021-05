EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A kitchen fire injured two men in Edwardsville, Monday evening.

Crews responded to a home on Main Street around 6 p.m.

Officials say a pot caught fire and was spilled when the victim tried to take it outside causing the stove to catch fire as well.

One man was seriously burned while the other had withheld minor injuries.