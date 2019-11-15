Two People In Northumberland County Charged With Child Endangerment

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Sunbury Police have charged two people in Northumberland County with child endangerment after they found a 1-year-old child in a tent in below-freezing temperatures.

Just after midnight Friday, two members of the Sunbury Police Department encountered a man in the woods near the 1100 block of South Second Street while checking out reports of smoke in the area.

Jaime Giffin, 41, was found near two tents surrounded by buckets of urine and clothes hanging from a tree. According to the police report, 35-year-old Angela Clark was inside one of the tents where police found her 1-year-old son was in a car seat covered in blankets.

Due to the below freezing temperature of 28 degrees and “deplorable conditions” the child was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

Police say drugs and drug paraphernalia were found during their search.

Both Clark and Giffin were charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children. Giffin was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both were sent to the Northumberland County Jail.