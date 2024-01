LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified two people who were found dead Sunday in Northumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 5:00 p.m., troopers were called for a death investigation.

Police say two people, Bradni Hauck and Tracey Adams, were found dead on Malta Road in Lower Mahanoy Township.

State police are continuing to investigate the incident. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.