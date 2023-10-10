NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A death investigation is underway after police say two bodies have been found in Schuylkill County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the bodies of two individuals were found in a wooded area along Ferndale Road in New Philadelphia approximately 1 mile from Route 209.

The bodies were found around 3:25 a.m. and police stated both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene around 6:00 a.m. by the Schuylkill County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.