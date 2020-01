BEAR CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A man and his daughter escaped their home Tuesday morning after the house caught fire.

Fire crew rush to put out flames at a house fire in Bear Creek Township Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 100 block of Old East End Boulevard just after 10am for a reported structure fire. When they arrived they found fire in the attic toward the back of the home.

Flames can be seen shooting from the back of a house Tuesday morning on Old East End Boulevard in Bear Creek Township.

No word on what caused the blaze at this hour. We will bring you developing information as it becomes available.