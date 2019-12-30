Two People Displaced After Early Morning Fire

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Firefighters spent hours on scene Monday morning as a fire tore through a Columbia County home.



Around 6am this morning flames were seen gutting the upper floors of this home in the 1300 block of Fairview Street in Berwick.



The fire started in the attic destroying the roof and the second floor with smoke spewing into neighboring homes.



The owners were out of the area when the fire broke out and no one else was in the home at the time.

The Red Cross was still on scene to help any neighbors affected.



There’s no word on what caused the fire.