Two people cited for violating stay at home order in Locust Township

LOCUST TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police say that two 19-year-olds from Elysburg will be charged for violating the governor’s Stay at Home order.

The incident happened around 2 A.M. on Saturday. The officer on patrol said that he observed the driver making several traffic violations.

According to the Locust Township officer, they said they were “out just driving around to hang out”. Two minors were also in the car.

The officer located vape pens and THC cartridges in the vehicle. Additional charges are also pending.