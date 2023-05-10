BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two PennDOT workers have been injured in a crash on Interstate 80 Wednesday morning in Luzerne County.

Emergency crews are responding to an incident where two PennDOT workers have been injured in a work zone on I-81 West mile marker 263.2 in Butler Township.

State police say a car was attempting to merge on I-80 from an on-ramp into the right lane and hit a second car.

The second car spun on impact and as a result, hit a PennDOT car that was setting up an arrow board on the right shoulder. Two PennDOT workers were outside of the car setting up their equipment and were hit by the signboard that was being towed, police said.

The driver of the second car and the two workers were taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for minor injuries.

PSP is continuing to investigate the crash.