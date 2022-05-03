WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friends, family and co-workers attended the swearing-in of two newly appointed Wilkes-Barre paramedics.

Shawn Mahon and Jason Poremba took the oath at city hall this morning. They were joined by a third paramedic, Jamie Burke whose ceremony in the fall was canceled due to COVID.

The new paramedics are looking forward to helping their communities.

“I always wanted to help people. Even when I was young in high school I used to participate in food drives and a guy just told me this is what you do in EMS and it sounded kind of cool and I got into it and that was it, now here I am,” said Poremba.

Mayor George Brown said that it is his duty to ensure that all of the city’s first responders are completely staffed with all the best equipment available and today is another step in that direction.