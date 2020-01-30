Two Monroe County Women Indicted For Not Paying Employees’ Taxes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two women from the Poconos were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on criminal tax charges.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, announced that Karin Breitlauch, 56, of Saylorsburg, and Linda Breitlauch, 62, of Stroudsburg, are facing the charges.



According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that Karin Breitlauch, a veterinarian and owner of Creature Comfort Veterinary Services and Linda Breitlauch, the Comptroller for the veterinary practice, withheld federal taxes from their employees’ paychecks but failed to turn the withholdings over to the Internal Revenue Service for tax quarters in 2014-2016.