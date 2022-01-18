Two men wanted after tinted windows, pot smell led to New Year’s Eve chase in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Wilkes-Barre say they are searching for two men who took off from a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, Andre Johnson, 28, and Morris McCants, 30, were driving on December 31 on Academy Street between South Franklin and South Main Street when officers pulled them over for dark tinted windows.

The officer stated he could “smell a very strong odor” of marijuana when he approached the vehicle. According to the officer, the two men did not have medical marijuana cards.

Police conducted an investigation noting that Johnson had prior drug offenses and his license was under suspension.

As stated in the criminal complaint, the officer asked Johnson to step out of the car to conduct a search into the vehicle. Police say Johnson refused, stating that a warrant was needed.

The officer stated when he opened the driver’s side door, Johnson fled at a high-speed rate swerving to avoid hitting people near the street.

According to the Wilkes-Barre police, a chase ensued and police searched to find the vehicle and the two men inside.

Investigators were able to find the vehicle on Maple Street where it had driven into a home causing structural damage. A witness informed police that two men fled from the car and their description matched Johnson and McCant.

As stated in the affidavit, reports came in of a male near the vicinity of Monroe Street with a bag, jumping over fences. Police say the male matched the description of McCants. Once police arrived on the scene, they located a bag said to be carried by McCants. Inside the bag were three loaded firearms, a “large amount” of ammunition and a mail envelope addressed to Andre Johnson.

Police are charging Johnson with firearms violations, receiving stolen property, fleeing the police, and recklessly endangering another person. Officers describe Johnson as a 5’6 male, 160lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are charging McCants, with firearms violations and receiving stolen property. Officials are describing McCants as a 6″1 male, with a weight of 205 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators are warning those that have an encounter with McCants to use caution.

Anyone with information on these two men is asked to contact Officer Danny Duffy at 570-208-4118 or email dduffy@wilkes-barre.pa.us