BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been sentenced for a homicide in Butler Township in 2015.

Officials say Roberto Torner and David Alzugaray were sentenced for the 2015 murder of Jose Herran.

According to court documents the two men were angry with Herran and wanted him killed.

Law enforcement says Alzugaray pleaded guilty to criminal homicide and was sentenced to 10 to 30 years in prison, as well as criminal conspiracy-engaging in homicide to which he was sentenced to an additional 7 to 15 years.

According to court papers, Torner was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 20 to 40 years for 1st-degree murder, conspiracy to commit homicide, and criminal solicitation.



