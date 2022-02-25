Two men sentenced for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Lycoming County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have recently been sentenced for the roles they played in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 24-year-old, Braheem Lewis, of Philadelphia and Ethan Bailey, 23, of Williamsport were sentenced on Wednesday, February 23 for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Officials say Lewis was sentenced to four years in prison and Bailey was sentenced to two years imprisonment. Both will have to serve a three-year term of supervised release after finishing their prison sentences.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus says Lewis and Bailey conspired to distribute fentanyl in Lycoming County from August of 2019 to August of 2020. At their hearing, Chief Judge Brann made a point of highlighting the way the distribution of fentanyl has ravaged the community and country.

This case also had three other co-defendants who were previously sentenced and received the following:

Basil Arties, 27, senteced to 1.5 years in prison

Damion Bethea, 26, sentenced to 1 year and 3 months in prison

Kenyon Bonaparte, 21, was sentnced to 2 years in prison

Officials say co-defendants Kevin Bryant and Ira Sims have pleaded guilty and are awaiting trial. Along with co-defendants Angellitto Lawton and Jordan Watkins who are also awaiting trial.