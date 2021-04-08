Two men hospitalized after fleeing traffic stop and rolling vehicle multiple times

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say 31-year-old Nicholas Neville and 30-year-old Merritt Fletcher, both of Auburn, NY, were hospitalized after fleeing a traffic stop and being pursued by police, rolling their car during the chase.

Police say they stopped the car on Interstate 80 in Monroe County and observed “indicators of criminal activity”, resulting in the officer asking for permission to search the vehicle and calling for backup.

Police have not clarified what they were referring to as these “indicators.”

Officers say both men had exited the vehicle but at some point during the stop, they went back to the vehicle and fled the scene. The officer began chasing the suspects and says that suspected illegal substances were thrown from the windows at multiple points during the chase, some of which was recovered.

According to the report, multiple attempts including spike strips were made to stop the car but were unsuccessful. The car was reportedly slowed behind a box truck and the officer was able to force them off the roadway.

Police say the car rolled multiple times as it went off of the highway, resulting in both men being taken to the hospital.

Police also say illegal substances were found thrown around the inside of the car. Both men have been charged, however police paperwork did not specify with what.