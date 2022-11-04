SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police tell Eyewitness News a death investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a Vine Street apartment and another was hospitalized.

According to Captain Dennis Lukasewicz of the Scranton Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Vine Street around 11:17 p.m. Thursday for a report of three men unconscious.

Once on the scene, police said two men were pronounced dead, and the third was taken to the hospital where he remains at this time. His current condition is unknown.

The Scranton Fire Department says they responded for a possible carbon monoxide leak, however, no leak was found.

Captain Lukasewicz also notes there were people in the other apartments within the building that did not experience any health issues.

Scranton police are investigating the cause of death of the two men and are waiting on the autopsy report for more information.

The names of the two men have not been released.