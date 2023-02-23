NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men found dead in different parts of Northumberland County have been identified as the investigation continues.

The Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley states Eric L. Gammon, Jr., age 25, of Sunbury, was found dead on a bench on the river side of the flood wall in Sunbury.

A second man found dead in Shamokin Creek later on February 18 was identified as Stefin J. Henry, age 58, of Philadelphia.

The cause and manner of death for both of the victims remain under investigation.