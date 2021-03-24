Two Luzerne County men charged for distributing fentanyl

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania indicted men from Wilkes-Barre and Kingston on Tuesday for conspiring to distribute fentanyl.

According to the acting U.S. attorney, 59-year-old Lee Crawford and 41-year-old John Williams allegedly conspired to distribute 40 grams of fentanyl in the Luzerne County area between July 2020 and February 2021.

The indictment charges Williams with one count and Crawford with nine counts of distributing fentanyl.

If convicted, under federal law, Crawford faces a mandatory minimum 10 year sentence and Williams faces a minimum of 5 years in prison along with both receiving a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.

.